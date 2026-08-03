Future Warfare Course Opens with Focus on Next-Generation Defence

India's military has taken another step towards preparing for the battlefield of tomorrow with the launch of the fourth edition of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The four-week programme began with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani urging military leaders and strategic experts to prepare for rapidly changing security challenges shaped by advanced technologies and evolving forms of conflict.

CDS Highlights New Face of Modern Warfare

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session, General Raja Subramani said warfare is changing at an unprecedented pace, making it essential for the Armed Forces to anticipate future threats rather than simply respond to existing ones. He stressed that modern conflicts are increasingly influenced by technological innovation and require forces that can operate effectively across multiple domains.

The CDS pointed to the growing importance of artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems, information warfare, space technologies and data-driven decision-making, describing them as critical elements that will shape future military operations and strategic planning.

Joint Approach Seen as Key to Stronger Defence

General Raja Subramani emphasised that preparing for future conflicts requires much closer cooperation between the three Armed Forces, industry, academia and the research community. He said stronger integration and collaboration will play a vital role in improving India's defence preparedness and ensuring that the military can adapt quickly to emerging technologies and evolving operational requirements.

He also highlighted the importance of greater jointness among the Services, reflecting the country's continued efforts to build an integrated and future-ready defence structure capable of responding to complex security challenges.

Four-Week Programme Brings Together Diverse Experts

The course, organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), brings together officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force alongside representatives from government organisations, industry, academic institutions and strategic think tanks.

Participants will examine a broad range of subjects, including geopolitics, emerging technologies, cognitive and cyber warfare, multi-domain operations, scenario-building exercises and technology-enabled warfare. The programme is designed to encourage discussions that combine military experience with academic research and technological innovation.

Preparing for Tomorrow's Security Challenges

The Future Warfare Course reflects India's growing focus on developing military leaders who understand both the strategic and technological dimensions of modern conflict. By bringing together experts from different sectors, the initiative seeks to strengthen knowledge sharing, encourage innovation and build capabilities that can help the country respond effectively to future security threats in an increasingly complex global environment.