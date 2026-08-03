Team South Africa Ends Glasgow Games with Best Medal Tally

Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 21:46 IST

Team South Africa wrapped up the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with its strongest medal haul in recent years, returning home with 28 medals, one more than the country's total at the 2022 Birmingham Games. The impressive campaign secured 11th place on the final medals table and showcased the depth of South African talent across swimming, para sport and athletics.

Swimmers Lead South Africa's Medal Charge

South Africa's athletes collected seven gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals during the Games, delivering consistent performances throughout the competition.

Swimmer Pieter Coetze emerged as the standout performer after winning three individual backstroke gold medals and adding two relay golds to his remarkable campaign. More gold medals came from Lara van Niekerk in swimming, Nathan Hendricks and Christian Sadie in para swimming, and Sinesipho Dlamini in athletics, helping Team South Africa finish the Games on a high note.

The performances highlighted the country's growing strength across multiple sporting disciplines and reflected the hard work of athletes, coaches and support staff throughout the competition.

Minister Praises Athletes for Inspiring the Nation

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulated the team for representing the country with pride and determination. He said every athlete had contributed to another memorable chapter in South African sporting history through their commitment and fighting spirit.

Although he was unable to personally welcome the first group of returning athletes at OR Tambo International Airport, the Minister sent a message of congratulations through the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC), thanking both competitors and officials for their outstanding efforts.

Champions Inspire Future Generations

McKenzie encouraged young South Africans to draw inspiration from the achievements of the Glasgow team, reminding them that today's champions once started with the same dreams and ambitions as many children watching from home.

He also praised South Africa's para athletes, saying competitors such as Nathan Hendricks, Christian Sadie, Danika Vyncke and Masala Makatu had shown that determination and resilience can overcome barriers while inspiring countless others facing challenges in their own lives.

The Minister said their success sends a powerful message that achievements should be measured by possibilities rather than limitations.

National Welcome Planned for Returning Team

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed that a formal reception will be organised once the entire South African delegation has returned from Glasgow. The event will celebrate the athletes' achievements and recognise their contribution to the country's sporting success on the international stage.

The Glasgow campaign leaves Team South Africa with renewed confidence as athletes begin preparing for future international competitions, carrying forward the momentum created by one of the country's most successful Commonwealth Games performances.