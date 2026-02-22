Anurag Kashyap Criticizes 'The Kerala Story 2' as Divisive Propaganda

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out 'The Kerala Story 2' as a divisive propaganda film. In a video that surfaced while he attended the Filmfare Awards South in Kochi, Kashyap expressed his concerns about the film potentially spreading hatred among audiences.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, 'The Kerala Story 2' is a sequel to the successful 2023 film. Despite its predecessor's box office success, grossing over Rs 300 crore, the sequel's trailer has been met with mixed reactions and criticism over specific scenes that some viewers find controversial.

The film's portrayal of communal themes, particularly a beef scene, has sparked debates online, with Kashyap's critique gaining considerable attention. 'The Kerala Story 2' is slated for a February 27 release, continuing to stir discussions within the film community and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)