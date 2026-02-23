Star-Studded Union: The Wedding of Virosh in Udaipur

In a much-anticipated event, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding, dubbed 'The Wedding of Virosh,' follows two days of pre-wedding festivities, marking a significant moment in the Indian film industry.

Udaipur, famed for its stunning lakes and palatial settings, will host the ceremony, cementing its reputation as a top wedding destination. As the couple arrived in the city on separate flights, fans awaited official confirmation. Mandanna took to social media to express her gratitude to supporters, confirming their union.

Both acclaimed for their roles in Telugu and Kannada films, Deverakonda and Mandanna have drawn major media attention. The picturesque city has seen several high-profile weddings, including those of actress Parineeti Chopra in 2023 and the heiress of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena.

(With inputs from agencies.)