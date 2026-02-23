Left Menu

Star-Studded Union: The Wedding of Virosh in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. Known as 'The Wedding of Virosh,' it will include two days of pre-wedding functions. Both stars, acclaimed in Telugu and Kannada cinema, have confirmed the news amid prior speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:51 IST
Star-Studded Union: The Wedding of Virosh in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated event, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding, dubbed 'The Wedding of Virosh,' follows two days of pre-wedding festivities, marking a significant moment in the Indian film industry.

Udaipur, famed for its stunning lakes and palatial settings, will host the ceremony, cementing its reputation as a top wedding destination. As the couple arrived in the city on separate flights, fans awaited official confirmation. Mandanna took to social media to express her gratitude to supporters, confirming their union.

Both acclaimed for their roles in Telugu and Kannada films, Deverakonda and Mandanna have drawn major media attention. The picturesque city has seen several high-profile weddings, including those of actress Parineeti Chopra in 2023 and the heiress of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026