Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Named 'The Wedding of Virosh'

In an emotional announcement, actor Rashmika Mandanna confirmed her upcoming wedding to Vijay Deverakonda via a heartfelt social media post. The news, which had been speculated upon heavily in recent months, was finally confirmed with Mandanna's message to her fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

The couple, who met in 2017 on the set of their Telugu hit film 'Geetha Govindam', have chosen to name their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'. This decision honors the affectionate nickname 'Virosh', given to them by their fans.

Mandanna's announcement comes after numerous public appearances and unconfirmed reports regarding their relationship, including speculation about an engagement in 2025. However, this public acknowledgment marks a significant step, affirming their relationship status to their admirers worldwide.