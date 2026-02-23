Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Named 'The Wedding of Virosh'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna announced her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, confirming previous reports. In a heartfelt social media post, she thanked fans for their support and revealed they will call their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'. The couple met on the set of 'Geetha Govindam' in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:01 IST
In an emotional announcement, actor Rashmika Mandanna confirmed her upcoming wedding to Vijay Deverakonda via a heartfelt social media post. The news, which had been speculated upon heavily in recent months, was finally confirmed with Mandanna's message to her fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

The couple, who met in 2017 on the set of their Telugu hit film 'Geetha Govindam', have chosen to name their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'. This decision honors the affectionate nickname 'Virosh', given to them by their fans.

Mandanna's announcement comes after numerous public appearances and unconfirmed reports regarding their relationship, including speculation about an engagement in 2025. However, this public acknowledgment marks a significant step, affirming their relationship status to their admirers worldwide.

