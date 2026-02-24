Tourism as a Bridge: India-US Travel Corridor and the Future of Tourism

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has hailed the travel corridor between India and the United States as a testament to growing economic ties and shared cultural values. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Tourism Summit 2026, he highlighted tourism as a key driver for both cultural connection and economic opportunity.

The summit saw the launch of 'State of India's Tourism (2026)', a report presented by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The report aims to guide future developments in India's tourism sector, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tourism Vision 2029 to build world-class destinations in each state.

Radhakrishnan emphasized the potential of India's rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes in redefining global tourism. He called for sustainable, community-driven tourism growth, enhanced by digital integration and responsible investment. He also urged the development of tourism built around India's achievements in areas like space and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)