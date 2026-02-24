Left Menu

SIT Probes Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak

A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the police to investigate the reported leakage of class 12 chemistry and physics exam papers. The incident came to light when a question paper was found on a student's phone before an exam. Four individuals, including coaching operators, have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:30 IST
SIT Probes Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the police to delve into the suspected leakage of class 12 chemistry and physics exam papers conducted by the Maharashtra Board.

The inquiry was launched after a supervisor at St. Ursula High School in Nagpur discovered the question paper on a student's mobile phone on February 18, prior to the commencement of the Chemistry exam.

Authorities have apprehended four individuals, which include operators of coaching institutes, as the papers were allegedly distributed via a WhatsApp group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

 India
2
BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

 Global
4
AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026