SIT Probes Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the police to delve into the suspected leakage of class 12 chemistry and physics exam papers conducted by the Maharashtra Board.

The inquiry was launched after a supervisor at St. Ursula High School in Nagpur discovered the question paper on a student's mobile phone on February 18, prior to the commencement of the Chemistry exam.

Authorities have apprehended four individuals, which include operators of coaching institutes, as the papers were allegedly distributed via a WhatsApp group.

(With inputs from agencies.)