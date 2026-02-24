Delhi High Court Shields Jubin Nautiyal’s Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step in safeguarding the personality rights of popular singer Jubin Nautiyal. Justice Tushar Rao Gadela granted an interim order restricting various online platforms and websites from exploiting Nautiyal's name, image, or voice for unauthorized commercial purposes without his consent.

This legal move comes after Nautiyal filed a plea requesting a temporary injunction against several entities, including AI platforms, to safeguard his name, vocal style, and other personal attributes from misuse. The court acknowledged the potential for irreparable damage to Nautiyal's well-known public image and personality if these rights were violated.

The decision is emblematic of a broader trend, with other celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar also seeking court intervention to protect their personality and publicity rights. The issue underscores the growing concern over how digital and AI technologies impact celebrity identity and personal rights.