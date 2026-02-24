Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Jubin Nautiyal’s Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has issued an order protecting singer Jubin Nautiyal's personality rights, preventing unauthorized commercial use of his name and likeness. Justice Tushar Rao Gadela ruled in favor of Nautiyal, highlighting the potential irreparable damage to his image. Other celebrities have made similar appeals recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:10 IST
Delhi High Court Shields Jubin Nautiyal’s Personality Rights
Jubin Nautiyal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step in safeguarding the personality rights of popular singer Jubin Nautiyal. Justice Tushar Rao Gadela granted an interim order restricting various online platforms and websites from exploiting Nautiyal's name, image, or voice for unauthorized commercial purposes without his consent.

This legal move comes after Nautiyal filed a plea requesting a temporary injunction against several entities, including AI platforms, to safeguard his name, vocal style, and other personal attributes from misuse. The court acknowledged the potential for irreparable damage to Nautiyal's well-known public image and personality if these rights were violated.

The decision is emblematic of a broader trend, with other celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar also seeking court intervention to protect their personality and publicity rights. The issue underscores the growing concern over how digital and AI technologies impact celebrity identity and personal rights.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026