Left Menu

Mohanlal's Engaging Rendezvous with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala's political scene intensifies as actor Mohanlal interviews Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, drawing attention with a teaser video. The engaging conversation, filmed at Cliff House, touches on films, regrets in Vijayan's political journey, and favorite film stars, while fans eagerly await the full release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:05 IST
Mohanlal's Engaging Rendezvous with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, and actor Mohanlal added spice to the political scene by interviewing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. An intriguing teaser of the interview, released on Tuesday, has captured significant attention on social media platforms.

The encounter took place at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. As Mohanlal arrived, he engaged Vijayan in a lively conversation, revealing Vijayan's admiration for film star Rajinikanth and his fondness for action films.

During the conversation, Mohanlal quizzed Vijayan about past regrets, prompting a candid discussion where Vijayan referred to his long political career's challenging phases, expressing resilience through a colorful Malayalam expression. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the complete interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India
3
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
4
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026