Mohanlal's Engaging Rendezvous with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, and actor Mohanlal added spice to the political scene by interviewing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. An intriguing teaser of the interview, released on Tuesday, has captured significant attention on social media platforms.

The encounter took place at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. As Mohanlal arrived, he engaged Vijayan in a lively conversation, revealing Vijayan's admiration for film star Rajinikanth and his fondness for action films.

During the conversation, Mohanlal quizzed Vijayan about past regrets, prompting a candid discussion where Vijayan referred to his long political career's challenging phases, expressing resilience through a colorful Malayalam expression. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the complete interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)