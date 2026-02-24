Left Menu

Kokilaben Ambani's Celebratory 92nd Birthday at Shrines

Kokilaben Ambani, mother of Mukesh and Anil Ambani, celebrated her 92nd birthday at Nathdwara's Shrinathji temple. The Ambani family participated in prayer rituals, attended the 'bhog aarti,' and visited the Pushtimarg sect's principal 'haveli.'

Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, marked her 92nd birthday with celebrations at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Family members, including industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, gathered at the revered Shrinathji temple to offer prayers and partake in the 'bhog aarti.'

The visit also included a trip to the 'haveli' of Shrinathji, central to the Pushtimarg sect's traditions.

