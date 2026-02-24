Left Menu

Literary Giants to Compete for Prestigious 2026 International Booker Prize

Canadian writer Padma Viswanathan, translating Ana Paula Maia's Portuguese novel, is among 13 contenders on the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist. The prize worth 50,000 pounds celebrates translated fiction, with winners sharing the prize equally between author and translator. The final winner will be announced on May 19 in London.

Canadian writer Padma Viswanathan, renowned for her translations of Portuguese literature, has secured a spot on the esteemed 2026 International Booker Prize longlist. Her translation of the 'haunting' novel 'On Earth As It Is Beneath' by Brazilian author Ana Paula Maia is among the 13 global contestants vying for this distinguished literary accolade.

The International Booker Prize, a coveted award in the literary world, awards 50,000 pounds shared equally between the original author and the translator. Each year, the prize seeks out a work of fiction written in another language, translated into English, and published in the UK or Ireland. The longlist reflects the diverse and compelling narratives emerging in translated fiction.

The judging panel, led by author Natasha Brown, praised the high calibre of submissions. Among the competing works is 'The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran' by Shida Bazyar, 'We Are Green and Trembling' by Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, and 'The Director' by Daniel Kehlmann. The shortlist, to be announced by March 31, will feature six books, each guaranteed a 5,000-pound prize and international acclaim.

