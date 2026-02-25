European Leaders Affirm Strong Alliance with Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Tensions
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year, European leaders pledge continued support for Ukraine despite internal disagreements. Hungary's veto on new sanctions and tensions over oil supply complicate the situation. Leaders worldwide urge for further sanctions and weapon supplies to resist Russian advances.
European leaders gathered this week under the shadow of continuing conflict as the war in Ukraine marked its fifth year. While emphasizing their steadfast support for Ukraine, the leaders faced challenges, including Hungary's veto on new sanctions and disruptions in oil supply due to Russian strikes.
Attendees at Kyiv's anniversary events included high-profile figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, though heads of major Western governments were notably absent. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joining via video link, called for unified efforts to apply pressure on Russia and aid Ukraine.
Despite hurdles, the European Union pledged financial support, and discussions continued on making Ukraine's EU membership a future possibility. Meanwhile, accusations and counterclaims between Russia and Western nations painted a complex picture of the geopolitical landscape.
