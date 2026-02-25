Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining national interests and engaging in negative politics. Pathak criticized Gandhi's claims that PM Modi had compromised the country's interests under an Indo-US trade deal and condemned his alleged incitement of unrest and dissemination of misinformation.
In a fierce attack, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'national spokesperson of anti-India forces'. Pathak's comments followed Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an Indo-US trade deal.
Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Pathak accused Gandhi of engaging in falsehoods and spreading anarchy. He asserted that Gandhi's routine allegations against PM Modi and the Indian government equated to treason.
Pathak further criticized Gandhi's support for a recent protest during the AI summit in Delhi, asserting that Gandhi's actions were intended to incite public unrest and spread misinformation, ultimately undermining India's strength on a global stage.
