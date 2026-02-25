Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against PM Modi

In a fierce attack, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'national spokesperson of anti-India forces'. Pathak's comments followed Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an Indo-US trade deal.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Pathak accused Gandhi of engaging in falsehoods and spreading anarchy. He asserted that Gandhi's routine allegations against PM Modi and the Indian government equated to treason.

Pathak further criticized Gandhi's support for a recent protest during the AI summit in Delhi, asserting that Gandhi's actions were intended to incite public unrest and spread misinformation, ultimately undermining India's strength on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)