Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining national interests and engaging in negative politics. Pathak criticized Gandhi's claims that PM Modi had compromised the country's interests under an Indo-US trade deal and condemned his alleged incitement of unrest and dissemination of misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against PM Modi
Brajesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce attack, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'national spokesperson of anti-India forces'. Pathak's comments followed Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an Indo-US trade deal.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Pathak accused Gandhi of engaging in falsehoods and spreading anarchy. He asserted that Gandhi's routine allegations against PM Modi and the Indian government equated to treason.

Pathak further criticized Gandhi's support for a recent protest during the AI summit in Delhi, asserting that Gandhi's actions were intended to incite public unrest and spread misinformation, ultimately undermining India's strength on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026