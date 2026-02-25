Left Menu

McDonald's India Pioneers Protein Week Revolution

McDonald's India (West & South), through Westlife Foodworld, is marking Protein Week to highlight nutrition-focused innovation. Indian consumers can order customizable, affordable protein-rich meals via the McDonald's app, including the plant-based Protein Plus Slice, a collaboration with the CSIR-CFTRI. This initiative addresses India's protein deficit by promoting convenient, health-conscious dining options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:42 IST
In anticipation of World Protein Day on February 27, McDonald's India, managed by Westlife Foodworld, is celebrating Protein Week by spotlighting its nutrition-centered innovation. This initiative aims to make protein consumption more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers, with protein burgers starting at INR 69 via the McDonald's app.

Through partnerships like the collaboration with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, McDonald's introduces the plant-based Protein Plus Slice, targeting India's protein-deficient diets. This innovation reflects McDonald's commitment to science-backed menu options, meeting evolving consumer preferences and integrating seamlessly into existing offerings.

Protein Week underscores the importance of nutrition in everyday meals, linking taste and health. By emphasizing mindful indulgence, McDonald's seeks to bridge nutritional gaps with convenient dietary solutions, reinforcing its dedication to delivering flavor and nutrition hand in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

