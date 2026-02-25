CPI stalwart Nallakannu dead following failure of all vital organs: Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI stalwart Nallakannu dead following failure of all vital organs: Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Professionals: Leadership Programme Fuels C-Suite Ambitions
Legendary CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away at 101
Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu, aged 101, dead: Hospital authorities.
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA