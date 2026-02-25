Shoppers Stop Unveils Premium Juhu Store with Global Brand Debuts

Mumbai, February 25, 2026: Shoppers Stop has inaugurated its revamped Juhu store, marking a new chapter in the brand's endeavor towards premium retail experiences in India.

The Juhu store stands as a hallmark of elegance, featuring an exquisite lineup of globally celebrated fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, many making their Indian debut at this location. This elevated shopping destination is not only about products but also about engaging narratives, with multisensory installations enhancing consumer interaction.

In its latest avatar, Shoppers Stop's Juhu store stays true to Mumbai's cultural roots while offering a glocal shopping experience. CEO Kavindra Mishra emphasized the brand's focus on aligning their offerings with the evolving aspirations of India's discerning consumers.

