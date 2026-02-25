Gold Prices Surge Amid Dollar Dip and Geopolitical Tensions
Gold prices have risen due to a weaker dollar and increased safe-haven demand amid U.S. trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions with Iran. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,190.99 per ounce, while April futures climbed 0.7%. Silver and platinum also saw substantial gains.
Gold prices surged on Wednesday as a softer U.S. dollar and increased safe-haven demand fueled by geopolitical tensions lifted the precious metal. Spot gold rose by 0.8% to $5,190.99 an ounce at 0841 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April increased by 0.7% to $5,210.40.
The decline in the U.S. dollar index by 0.1% made gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, further supporting bullion above the $5,000 mark. Trade policy uncertainties and persistent geopolitical tensions continue to act as drivers for gold's upward trend, as noted by market analyst Han Tan.
Meanwhile, spot silver jumped 4.2% to $90.96 per ounce, marking a three-week high, with analysts citing monetary policy and inflation expectations as influencing factors. JP Morgan forecasts gold prices could reach $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026, driven by central bank and investor demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
