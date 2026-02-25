Plans for New Dhanbad Airport Take Flight Amid Feasibility Assessments
The Jharkhand government is exploring the feasibility of establishing a new airport in Dhanbad district. Efforts include assessing land availability and consulting with the Airports Authority to determine the potential of setting up an airport within 50 km of existing facilities. Dhanbad's growth as a major trading hub underscores the need for improved air connectivity.
The Jharkhand government is evaluating the feasibility of setting up a new airport in Dhanbad district, according to Transport Minister Deepak Birua. This initiative seeks to address land availability concerns and improve regional air connectivity. Discussions were prompted by a legislative call attention motion.
Currently, Dhanbad hosts the Barwa Adda airport, accommodating small aircraft, but expansion limitations due to geography impede upgrading efforts. Legislators Arup Chatterjee and Mathura Mahato emphasized the need for a larger facility to support business and tourism, including accommodating visitors to nearby Jain pilgrimage sites.
The state government plans to consult the Airports Authority for guidance on establishing a new airport, considering proximity to existing infrastructures in Bokaro and Dhanbad. Additional discussions focused on maintaining water supply infrastructure and streamlining rural tender processes.
