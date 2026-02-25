Nutella's Global Celebration: A Cultural Phenomenon Unveiled

World Nutella® Day, celebrated annually on February 5th, captivated fans worldwide with this year's launch of a unique coffee table edition by Assouline, marking a first for the prestigious publisher.

In India, the unveiling of the Assouline Nutella Book was celebrated by dignitaries, including His Excellency Mr. Antonio Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India, and Mr. Hamid Touil, Managing Director of Ferrero India, at an event in the Italian Embassy.

The launch event highlighted Nutella's journey over 60 years, with chapters detailing its history, cultural impact, and evolution into a global brand. The gathering facilitated cultural exchanges and emphasized Nutella's status as a beloved staple worldwide.

