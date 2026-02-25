Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Team Quashes Hospitalization Rumors

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team refutes rumors of his hospitalization, clarifying that the filmmaker underwent a routine medical checkup. The rumors surfaced around his 63rd birthday, causing widespread concern. Bhansali is fine, and the team appreciates the support. He is currently working on the historical film 'Jai Somnath'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:12 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team has officially shot down widespread reports suggesting the director was hospitalized. These claims, which have been circulating on social media, allege a medical emergency led Bhansali to a Mumbai hospital.

The rumors gained momentum coinciding with Bhansali's 63rd birthday celebrations this past Tuesday, fueling concern among fans and industry peers due to the lack of verified information.

Addressing the online frenzy, Bhansali's representatives issued a 'Family Statement' via social media, clarifying the filmmaker visited a medical facility for a routine check-up, dispelling any health-related fears. Bhansali, who continues to be a major cinematic force with acclaimed works like 'Devdas', is busy with his upcoming project, 'Jai Somnath'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

