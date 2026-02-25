Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Team Quashes Hospitalization Rumors

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team has officially shot down widespread reports suggesting the director was hospitalized. These claims, which have been circulating on social media, allege a medical emergency led Bhansali to a Mumbai hospital.

The rumors gained momentum coinciding with Bhansali's 63rd birthday celebrations this past Tuesday, fueling concern among fans and industry peers due to the lack of verified information.

Addressing the online frenzy, Bhansali's representatives issued a 'Family Statement' via social media, clarifying the filmmaker visited a medical facility for a routine check-up, dispelling any health-related fears. Bhansali, who continues to be a major cinematic force with acclaimed works like 'Devdas', is busy with his upcoming project, 'Jai Somnath'.

(With inputs from agencies.)