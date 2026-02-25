BBC Under Scrutiny: Racial Slur Incident at BAFTA Sparks Investigation

The BBC has come under fire after an unedited racial slur was aired during its broadcast of Britain's prestigious BAFTA Awards. An investigation has been launched to address the oversight that shocked viewers.

During the awards ceremony, John Davidson, a guest with Tourette syndrome, involuntarily shouted the offensive language while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting. The slur went unedited when the show was streamed later, causing significant backlash.

The BBC swiftly responded to the incident, acknowledging the mistake and initiating a fast-tracked investigation led by the Executive Complaints Unit. Simultaneously, BAFTA has apologized to the offended actors and pledged to ensure such mishaps do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)