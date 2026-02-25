Left Menu

Norwegian Monarchy Faces Health and Public Scrutiny Amid Royal Hospitalization

Norwegian King Harald V remains hospitalized in Tenerife after a skin infection, while dealing with past health issues. His physician ensures his condition is stable but closely monitored. Concurrently, the Norwegian royal family endures scrutiny over Princess Mette-Marit's links to Jeffrey Epstein and her son's legal trial in Oslo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:58 IST
King Harald V of Norway remains hospitalized for further observation and treatment after being admitted with a skin infection in Tenerife, Spain. His stay is expected to last a few more days, according to his physician, Dr. Bjørn Bendz, who confirmed the monarch's condition is stable and showing signs of improvement.

Dr. Bendz, who traveled to the Spanish island to personally oversee the King's care, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive health evaluation for the nearly 90-year-old King before any discharge decisions are made. The King's past health challenges, including the earlier installation of a pacemaker, accentuate the need for careful medical monitoring.

The hospitalization adds to tumult surrounding the Norwegian royal family, with renewed media attention on Crown Princess Mette-Marit's past links to Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally, her son from a previous relationship is currently facing trial in Oslo on charges, including rape. The royal family thus finds themselves navigating both personal health issues and public scrutiny.

