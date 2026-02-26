Vince McMahon's High-Speed Crash: Behind the Scenes of the WWE Mogul's Connecticut Incident

Newly released videos show WWE figure Vince McMahon's dramatic car crash as he sped along Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, prompting a police investigation. The crash, involving his Bentley and a BMW, occurred last July 24—the same day wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died unexpectedly.

Connecticut State Police revealed their attempt to catch up with McMahon's speeding car before he swerved to avoid a collision but ended up hitting another vehicle and a guardrail. Despite the crash, no serious injuries were reported, although flying debris impacted a third car.

Given a reckless driving citation, McMahon entered a pretrial probation program. The incident comes after McMahon faced allegations of sexual misconduct, stepping down from his WWE CEO role amidst ongoing legal proceedings.