Vince McMahon's High-Speed Crash: Behind the Scenes of the WWE Mogul's Connecticut Incident

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was involved in a high-speed car crash in Connecticut while trying to reach his granddaughter's birthday. Driving at over 100 mph in his Bentley, McMahon collided with another vehicle, leading to a citation for reckless driving. No serious injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Connecticut | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:42 IST
Vince McMahon

Newly released videos show WWE figure Vince McMahon's dramatic car crash as he sped along Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, prompting a police investigation. The crash, involving his Bentley and a BMW, occurred last July 24—the same day wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died unexpectedly.

Connecticut State Police revealed their attempt to catch up with McMahon's speeding car before he swerved to avoid a collision but ended up hitting another vehicle and a guardrail. Despite the crash, no serious injuries were reported, although flying debris impacted a third car.

Given a reckless driving citation, McMahon entered a pretrial probation program. The incident comes after McMahon faced allegations of sexual misconduct, stepping down from his WWE CEO role amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

