Court Halts Release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court issued an interim stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', citing improper certification by the censor board. The film was slated for release on February 27, but concerns about adherence to social harmony guidelines led to legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala High Court has issued an interim stay on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. The decision stems from alleged non-compliance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in properly evaluating the movie before its scheduled release on February 27.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, presiding over the matter, identified potential lapses in the certification process, which may have contravened guidelines intended to preserve social harmony. This prompted legal action from parties concerned about the film's potential impact.

As the case unfolds, the court's decision reflects ongoing tensions between creative expression and regulatory oversight. The outcome could influence future film certifications and the CBFC's role in ensuring that content does not disturb public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

