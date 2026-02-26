EU Urges Kyrgyzstan to Halt Re-Export of Banned Goods to Russia
The EU is pressing Kyrgyzstan to stop the re-export of European goods, banned under sanctions, to Russia. Despite economic growth, concerns arise over anticipated violations, especially with equipment that may serve military purposes. Increased sanctions and scrutiny are expected as trade patterns shift.
In a visit to Kyrgyzstan, an EU official urged the Central Asian nation to halt the re-export of banned European goods to Russia. The call comes amid sanctions imposed following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan's economy has grown rapidly, partly due to a surge in imports of equipment with possible military applications destined for Russia, sparking EU concerns. The European Commission highlighted a significant rise in imports and exports between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
The EU is considering additional sanctions against Kyrgyz entities aiding Russia. Still, they acknowledge Kyrgyzstan's economic ties with Russia, asking only for compliance with sanctions on certain EU goods.
