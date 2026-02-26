In a visit to Kyrgyzstan, an EU official urged the Central Asian nation to halt the re-export of banned European goods to Russia. The call comes amid sanctions imposed following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan's economy has grown rapidly, partly due to a surge in imports of equipment with possible military applications destined for Russia, sparking EU concerns. The European Commission highlighted a significant rise in imports and exports between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The EU is considering additional sanctions against Kyrgyz entities aiding Russia. Still, they acknowledge Kyrgyzstan's economic ties with Russia, asking only for compliance with sanctions on certain EU goods.