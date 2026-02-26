Global Market Surge Amid AI and Political Dynamics
Global stock markets hit record highs as AI disruption fears recede. Key players include Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, boosted by tech advances and Nvidia's robust guidance. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to sway oil and gold markets, while political uncertainties in the UK affect currency values.
World stocks reached unprecedented levels on Thursday, driven by a waning anxiety around AI disruptions, with Japan's yen recovering from recent lows and gold prices inching upwards ahead of critical U.S.-Iran talks.
Asian markets, particularly Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, witnessed significant gains following strong results from Nvidia, although Europe's response was mixed. The London Stock Exchange's shares rose by over 5% following a buyback announcement, contrasting with Belgian firm Syensqo's 22% slump after poor earnings.
Across the Atlantic, Nvidia's impressive forecast of $78 billion revenue lifted U.S. investors' spirits initially, but concerns over AI valuations returned. Meanwhile, the pound faced pressure as Britain prepared for a parliamentary by-election amid Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ongoing challenges.
ALSO READ
Muted Futures: Nvidia Shines Amid AI Monetization Caution
Global Markets Surge Amid Nvidia's Strong Earnings and AI Optimism
Tech Stocks Rally Ahead of Nvidia Earnings: AI Optimism Resurges
LTM Joins Forces with NVIDIA: Revolutionizing India's Tax System
U.S. Restricts Nvidia's AI Chip Sales to China Amid Security Concerns