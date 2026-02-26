Global Market Surge Amid AI and Political Dynamics

World stocks reached unprecedented levels on Thursday, driven by a waning anxiety around AI disruptions, with Japan's yen recovering from recent lows and gold prices inching upwards ahead of critical U.S.-Iran talks.

Asian markets, particularly Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, witnessed significant gains following strong results from Nvidia, although Europe's response was mixed. The London Stock Exchange's shares rose by over 5% following a buyback announcement, contrasting with Belgian firm Syensqo's 22% slump after poor earnings.

Across the Atlantic, Nvidia's impressive forecast of $78 billion revenue lifted U.S. investors' spirits initially, but concerns over AI valuations returned. Meanwhile, the pound faced pressure as Britain prepared for a parliamentary by-election amid Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ongoing challenges.