Left Menu

Global Market Surge Amid AI and Political Dynamics

Global stock markets hit record highs as AI disruption fears recede. Key players include Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, boosted by tech advances and Nvidia's robust guidance. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to sway oil and gold markets, while political uncertainties in the UK affect currency values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:13 IST
Global Market Surge Amid AI and Political Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stocks reached unprecedented levels on Thursday, driven by a waning anxiety around AI disruptions, with Japan's yen recovering from recent lows and gold prices inching upwards ahead of critical U.S.-Iran talks.

Asian markets, particularly Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, witnessed significant gains following strong results from Nvidia, although Europe's response was mixed. The London Stock Exchange's shares rose by over 5% following a buyback announcement, contrasting with Belgian firm Syensqo's 22% slump after poor earnings.

Across the Atlantic, Nvidia's impressive forecast of $78 billion revenue lifted U.S. investors' spirits initially, but concerns over AI valuations returned. Meanwhile, the pound faced pressure as Britain prepared for a parliamentary by-election amid Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ongoing challenges.

TRENDING

1
India and Israel Forge Comprehensive Alliances in Tech and Innovation

India and Israel Forge Comprehensive Alliances in Tech and Innovation

 Israel
2
DGCA Seeks Consultants Amid Staffing Crisis

DGCA Seeks Consultants Amid Staffing Crisis

 India
3
Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder Shine as West Indies Rally Against South Africa

Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder Shine as West Indies Rally Against South A...

 India
4
Speeding Car Tragedy: Doctor Detained After Thane Crash

Speeding Car Tragedy: Doctor Detained After Thane Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026