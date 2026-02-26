Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Bust: Ayush Resort Under Scrutiny

A popular resort, Ayush Resort, faces allegations of illegal possession of exotic animals following a raid by Customs and forest officials. The investigation revealed unauthorized possession of exotic species allegedly gifted by Evan Cyril. Ayush Resort is famed for its Bollywood film sets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:51 IST
A prominent resort has come under the scanner after a collaborative raid by Customs and forest authorities revealed illegal exotic wildlife possession. The raid at Ayush Resort unearthed four marmoset monkeys, six macaw parrots, and two cockatoos, which lacked proper documentation, according to officials.

Preliminary findings suggest the exotic animals were received as a gift from Evan Cyril, an individual based in Kerala, now under investigation for their unauthorized import. He allegedly smuggled the wildlife without proper Customs documentation and without obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the forest department.

The Customs department is probing the alleged smuggling aspect, while the forest department has filed charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Ayush Resort, known for its use as a Bollywood filming site, now faces serious legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

