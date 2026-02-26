Wings of Sambhar: Rajasthan's Inaugural Bird Festival Set to Take Flight

In a bid to spotlight Rajasthan's natural splendor, the Rajasthan Forest Department is set to host the prestigious Sambhar Bird Festival on February 27 at Sambhar Lake.

The event promises an engaging exploration of biodiversity through theme-based stalls offering bird-watching opportunities using binoculars, cameras, and drones. A photo exhibition will showcase rare avian species of the Sambhar region.

Aimed at the younger crowd, the festival features educational competitions, with prizes awarded to standout participants. Adding a touch of local heritage, visitors will witness a live demonstration of the traditional salt production process.

