Left Menu

Wings of Sambhar: Rajasthan's Inaugural Bird Festival Set to Take Flight

The Rajasthan Forest Department is hosting the Sambhar Bird Festival at Sambhar Lake to promote awareness of the ecosystem. Featuring theme-based stalls, bird-watching, and a photo exhibition, the event aims to engage the young while showcasing local biodiversity and traditional salt-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:10 IST
Wings of Sambhar: Rajasthan's Inaugural Bird Festival Set to Take Flight
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to spotlight Rajasthan's natural splendor, the Rajasthan Forest Department is set to host the prestigious Sambhar Bird Festival on February 27 at Sambhar Lake.

The event promises an engaging exploration of biodiversity through theme-based stalls offering bird-watching opportunities using binoculars, cameras, and drones. A photo exhibition will showcase rare avian species of the Sambhar region.

Aimed at the younger crowd, the festival features educational competitions, with prizes awarded to standout participants. Adding a touch of local heritage, visitors will witness a live demonstration of the traditional salt production process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

 Global
3
Cross-Border Tensions Rise: Pakistan vs Afghan Taliban

Cross-Border Tensions Rise: Pakistan vs Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026