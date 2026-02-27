Germany Empowers Military Against Drone Threats

Germany's parliament has taken decisive action to bolster national security by expanding military powers to tackle the rising drone threat. This comes in response to a notable increase in drone sightings since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The newly amended air security law, backed by a coalition of political parties, seeks to streamline drone defense operations.

The Bundeswehr now has the authority to intercept drones or take direct action when requested by civilian authorities. Previously, military intervention was heavily restricted, leading to delays in response. The defense ministry can now act independently, ensuring quicker reaction times to potential threats.

The legislation also emphasizes stricter penalties for unauthorized drone flights, particularly around airports, with offenders facing up to two years in prison. Germany has also established a new drone defense center in Berlin to enhance coordination and support for federal police efforts in combating these aerial nuisances.

