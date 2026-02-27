Escalating Tensions: Afghan and Pakistani Forces Clash Along Durand Line
Afghanistan's military claims to have captured several Pakistani army posts in retaliation for recent airstrikes by Pakistan. The clashes erupt amidst festering tensions along the Durand Line. While Afghanistan states it has killed 40 Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan describes the cross-border attack as unprovoked.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Afghan military forces announced Thursday the capture of multiple Pakistani army posts, an act they say was retaliation for Pakistan's airstrikes earlier in the week on Afghan border areas. Describing the move as a response to 'repeated rebellions,' Afghan officials reported the offensive along the disputed Durand Line.
Pakistan, asserting the Afghan action was unprovoked, confirmed ongoing clashes but withheld comment on Kabul's claims of casualties and territorial gains. The Information Ministry declared an 'immediate and effective response' against the Afghan attacks and noted significant casualties on the Afghan side.
This escalation marks another chapter in the volatile relations between the neighboring countries. Despite a Qatari-brokered ceasefire, outbreaks of violence continued, as witnessed during deadly exchanges in October. The Pakistani military justifies recent operations as defense measures against the Pakistani Taliban based in Afghanistan, something both Kabul and the group deny.
ALSO READ
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise
Escalating Tensions: Afghan Response to Pakistani Airstrikes
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Afghan Airstrikes
Afghan authorities say they are carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes days ago, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza