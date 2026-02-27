Left Menu

Emporio Armani's 'Maestro': A Legacy Revived with a Sparkling Twist

The Emporio Armani collection, crafted by Giorgio Armani's heirs, Leo Dell'Orco and Silvana Armani, honors the late designer's style while adding new elements. Titled 'Maestro,' this youthful, dynamic line marks the first collaboration between Dell'Orco and Silvana, combining tradition with innovation following Armani's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:16 IST
Giorgio Armani's heirs, Leo Dell'Orco and Silvana Armani, unveiled their collaborative effort on the new Emporio Armani collection, blending legacy with innovation. The collection, 'Maestro,' stays true to the late designer's aesthetic but incorporates youthful and dynamic touches.

This autumn/winter line is the first by Dell'Orco and Silvana Armani, marking a significant transition in the brand's evolution. Their work nods to the iconic Armani style, with models donning double-breasted jackets and flat caps in classic color palettes.

With Giorgio Armani's guidance posthumously included, his will outlines a gradual sale or potential market listing for the fashion house he founded 50 years ago. The new collection is a testament to innovation and tradition coexisting in a post-Armani era.

