Prague Championship Chess: Aravindh's Stunning Comeback and Thrilling Second Round

In an electrifying round at the Prague International Chess Festival, Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh secured a draw against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev in the Masters section. Both players navigated a meticulously played Queen's Gambit Declined, which ultimately ended in a tactful repetition of positions.

The storyline of the day shaped up around defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram who turned the tables on Hans Moke Niemann. Despite Niemann's aggressive opening with the white pieces, Aravindh capitalized on a time lapse by the American, navigating a Philidor Defense to a strategically advantageous endgame, securing a much-needed victory.

In other matches, Spain's David Anton Guijarro defeated the Netherlands' Jorden van Foreest, contributing to an engaging second round. Meanwhile, in the Challengers section, Divya Deshmukh maintained her momentum with a draw against Daniil Yuffa, thereby fortifying her standing in the competition.