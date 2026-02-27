Left Menu

Hong Kong Trader J Law Expands Investment Education Globally

Law Wai-Sum, known as J Law, is expanding his investment education business, JLawStock, globally. Having achieved a remarkable 1,499% cumulative return in the U.S. Investing Championship's top division, Law plans to enhance investor education standards worldwide with professional-grade processes and structured analytical frameworks for North America, Europe, and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:15 IST

Law Wai-Sum, recognized in the trading world as J Law, is taking his venture, JLawStock, to international grounds following a record-breaking performance. The Hong Kong trader posted a staggering cumulative return of 1,499% over two years in the United States Investing Championship's elite division.

Having secured top rank with gains of 353.9% in 2024 and 252.3% in 2025, Law outperformed the S&P 500's modest 47% rise. His record-breaking performance has amplified interest in expanding JLawStock, his investment education business, from Singapore to a global arena, covering North America, Europe, and beyond.

J Law is focused on raising the standard of investment education by empowering investors with professional-grade processes. The programs, which cater to traders, financial influencers, and fund managers, emphasize systematic decision-making, discipline, and adapting to market conditions, thereby reducing execution mistakes and transaction costs.

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influe...

 India
2

INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

 India
3
Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

 Global
4
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026