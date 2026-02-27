Hong Kong Trader J Law Expands Investment Education Globally

Law Wai-Sum, recognized in the trading world as J Law, is taking his venture, JLawStock, to international grounds following a record-breaking performance. The Hong Kong trader posted a staggering cumulative return of 1,499% over two years in the United States Investing Championship's elite division.

Having secured top rank with gains of 353.9% in 2024 and 252.3% in 2025, Law outperformed the S&P 500's modest 47% rise. His record-breaking performance has amplified interest in expanding JLawStock, his investment education business, from Singapore to a global arena, covering North America, Europe, and beyond.

J Law is focused on raising the standard of investment education by empowering investors with professional-grade processes. The programs, which cater to traders, financial influencers, and fund managers, emphasize systematic decision-making, discipline, and adapting to market conditions, thereby reducing execution mistakes and transaction costs.