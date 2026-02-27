Campus Unrest: JNU Protest Sparks Arrests
A protest by the JNU Students' Union culminated in the arrest of 14 individuals, including key student leaders like Aditi Mishra and Gopika Babu. The demonstration, organized over recent remarks by the Vice Chancellor and implementing UGC norms, ended with scuffles and allegations of police brutality.
Fourteen individuals were apprehended following a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), police reported on Thursday evening. Among those detained were JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika Babu, along with former president Nitish Kumar and joint secretary Danish Ali.
The arrests were made after JNUSU members attempted to march to the education ministry, protesting Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's podcast remarks regarding UGC norms and the rustication of union members. Police halted the protest at the university's gates, leading to a physical altercation.
JNUSU alleged police brutality during the incident, calling for a university-wide strike and demanding the release of detained students, resignation of the vice-chancellor, and accountability for police actions. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has also condemned the police response.
