HCLTech Unveils AI-Driven Future at MWC Barcelona 2026
HCLTech will showcase AI-native architectures and industry convergence in telecom, media, and technology at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026. The event will feature executive panels, live demonstrations, and startup innovations, focusing on AI-driven growth. Industry leaders will discuss strategic shifts and sustainable AI transformation.
HCLTech, a global technology leader, is set to unveil its vision for the future of telecom, media, and technology at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona in 2026. The focus will be on showcasing how AI-native architectures and industry convergence are shaping these sectors.
Key highlights include executive panels, live demonstrations of intelligent networks, and innovations from emerging companies. Industry heavyweights like Microsoft, Nokia, and Verizon will participate, sharing insights on strategic shifts towards AI-driven transformation and platform-driven experiences.
HCLTech aims to illustrate how intelligence and ecosystem collaboration can power sustainable growth in the TMT sector. Attendees will gain insights into how AI is redefining network platforms and business models, empowering enterprises with scalable, intelligence-driven systems.
