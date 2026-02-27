Left Menu

Premier League Unveils Global Streaming Innovation: Premier League Plus

The Premier League introduces a new streaming platform, Premier League Plus, which may revolutionize how fans watch games. Initially launching in Singapore, this platform aims to expand globally. The move marks a shift from selling TV rights to establishing direct customer relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:42 IST
The Premier League is set to change the landscape of sports broadcasting with the introduction of Premier League Plus, a direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The announcement was made by chief executive Richard Masters at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London.

Initially launching in Singapore, Premier League Plus could transform fan consumption of the league, which already boasts a global audience of 1.87 billion across 189 countries. The initiative represents the league's first venture into managing its customer base directly, handling everything from promotion to distribution.

The league's move signals a strategic pivot from traditional rights sales to independent broadcasters. Success in Singapore could see Premier League Plus rolled out worldwide, fundamentally changing how the world's most popular football league is watched.

