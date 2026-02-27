Left Menu

Poland Targets Social Media Restrictions for Youth

Poland is introducing legislation to ban social media for children under 15, holding platforms accountable for age verification. Education Minister Barbara Nowacka stated that the law, possibly effective by early 2027, aims to address mental health concerns and intellectual competence decline among youth. Similar measures are considered in Europe.

Updated: 27-02-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:40 IST
In a bold move, Poland is set to introduce legislation banning social media access for children under 15. Education Minister Barbara Nowacka revealed this plan in a Bloomberg News interview, emphasizing the need for platforms to verify users' ages. If implemented, the law could take effect by early 2027.

Nowacka highlighted a decline in mental health and intellectual competence among young people as the driving force behind the proposed restrictions. She also mentioned that penalties for non-compliant platforms are still under discussion. This initiative aligns with similar measures considered by various European nations.

The move may create tensions with U.S. tech companies like Meta and Elon Musk's X, which have previously resisted restrictions similar to Australia's recent ban. The British government is also exploring child protection legislation online, following trends in countries like Denmark, Greece, France, and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

