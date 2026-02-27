Poland Targets Social Media Restrictions for Youth

In a bold move, Poland is set to introduce legislation banning social media access for children under 15. Education Minister Barbara Nowacka revealed this plan in a Bloomberg News interview, emphasizing the need for platforms to verify users' ages. If implemented, the law could take effect by early 2027.

Nowacka highlighted a decline in mental health and intellectual competence among young people as the driving force behind the proposed restrictions. She also mentioned that penalties for non-compliant platforms are still under discussion. This initiative aligns with similar measures considered by various European nations.

The move may create tensions with U.S. tech companies like Meta and Elon Musk's X, which have previously resisted restrictions similar to Australia's recent ban. The British government is also exploring child protection legislation online, following trends in countries like Denmark, Greece, France, and Spain.

