Thane's Clean Sweep: Pre-Monsoon Preparations Underway

In a bid to ready Thane city for the upcoming monsoon, Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has mandated the prompt cleaning of all drains. This directive follows a comprehensive review of the Solid Waste Management Department's ongoing work, chaired at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

In her directive, Mayor Pimpalolkar stressed the importance of initiating desilting processes next month, ensuring a mid-year completion. The Mayor has also called attention to improved public toilet maintenance, water supply enhancements, and proactive efforts in waste segregation, notably within the city's slum regions.

The Mayor vowed vigilance over the timely execution of these initiatives, part of the broader 'Swachh Thane Vision'. The thrust on awareness campaigns and robust local participation aims to achieve substantial urban cleanliness improvements across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)