Left Menu

Thane's Clean Sweep: Pre-Monsoon Preparations Underway

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has instructed the city's civic administration to complete drain cleaning before monsoon. Emphasizing maintenance of public amenities and waste segregation education, the mayor aims for effective execution of the 'Swachh Thane Vision' directive by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:39 IST
Thane's Clean Sweep: Pre-Monsoon Preparations Underway
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ready Thane city for the upcoming monsoon, Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has mandated the prompt cleaning of all drains. This directive follows a comprehensive review of the Solid Waste Management Department's ongoing work, chaired at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

In her directive, Mayor Pimpalolkar stressed the importance of initiating desilting processes next month, ensuring a mid-year completion. The Mayor has also called attention to improved public toilet maintenance, water supply enhancements, and proactive efforts in waste segregation, notably within the city's slum regions.

The Mayor vowed vigilance over the timely execution of these initiatives, part of the broader 'Swachh Thane Vision'. The thrust on awareness campaigns and robust local participation aims to achieve substantial urban cleanliness improvements across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
2
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India
3
Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

 Global
4
Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026