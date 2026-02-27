Major Strike Brings German Public Transport to a Standstill

Commuters across Germany faced significant disruptions on Friday, as buses, trams, and trains ceased operations early in response to a strike called by the Verdi public sector union. The two-day action, scheduled for February 27 and 28, highlights the union's push for better working conditions.

The union aims to secure improved arrangements regarding working hours, shift work, wages, and allowances for night and weekend work. The strike involves negotiations impacting about 150 bus, tram, and local train companies, affecting around 100,000 employees nationwide, including major urban centers like Berlin and Hamburg.

This strike underscores the growing tensions in the public transport sector, where workers are demanding more favorable terms. The specific demands vary by state as negotiations continue in pursuit of a new collective wage agreement.

