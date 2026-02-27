Carney Aims for Pragmatic Alliances in India Visit

In a strategic move to strengthen Canada's global alliances, Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Mumbai. The visit seeks to mend diplomatic ties with India and expand trade relations. As part of his broader strategy, Carney aims to establish new economic partnerships with middle-power countries.

Carney's visit comes after strained relations between Canada and India, exacerbated by past allegations of Indian government involvement in the assassination of a Canadian citizen. The Prime Minister plans to avoid regions sensitive to Sikh separatist movements, focusing instead on economic diplomacy.

With India's relations with other global powers like the EU improving, expectations are high for a significant trade agreement. Carney's emphasis is on pragmatic foreign policy to reduce dependence on the U.S., looking toward long-term trade deals in energy, technology, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)