Cohesive Impulses: A Journey Through Time and Emotion

Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery recently played host to 'Cohesive Impulses', a solo exhibition showcasing the work of contemporary artist Sanjay Kumar Srivastav. The exhibition was officially opened by actor Fardeen Khan alongside Nidhi Choudhari, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai.

The art exhibition attracted an impressive gathering of artists, collectors, and cultural icons, including Rupali Suri, Laila Khan, and Pradeep Chandra. Sanjay Kumar Srivastav, whose impressive career spans more than three decades, is renowned for exhibiting his art across major cities worldwide. His works are highly coveted and feature in many prestigious collections.

The exhibit 'Cohesive Impulses' explores the complex themes of time, consciousness, and emotion through rich visual narratives. Srivastav's work, particularly the Mother and Child series, cityscapes, and clown paintings, reflect his philosophical approach to art as a bridge between various elements of human experience. His use of oil and acrylic creates vivid visual dialogues that resonate with collectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)