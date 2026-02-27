Left Menu

Cohesive Impulses: A Journey Through Time and Emotion

Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery hosted the opening of 'Cohesive Impulses', a solo exhibition by Sanjay Kumar Srivastav. The event saw notable figures from the art and cultural community. Srivastav's work explores themes of time, emotion, and spirituality through various art forms, attracting significant interest from collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:57 IST
Cohesive Impulses: A Journey Through Time and Emotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery recently played host to 'Cohesive Impulses', a solo exhibition showcasing the work of contemporary artist Sanjay Kumar Srivastav. The exhibition was officially opened by actor Fardeen Khan alongside Nidhi Choudhari, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai.

The art exhibition attracted an impressive gathering of artists, collectors, and cultural icons, including Rupali Suri, Laila Khan, and Pradeep Chandra. Sanjay Kumar Srivastav, whose impressive career spans more than three decades, is renowned for exhibiting his art across major cities worldwide. His works are highly coveted and feature in many prestigious collections.

The exhibit 'Cohesive Impulses' explores the complex themes of time, consciousness, and emotion through rich visual narratives. Srivastav's work, particularly the Mother and Child series, cityscapes, and clown paintings, reflect his philosophical approach to art as a bridge between various elements of human experience. His use of oil and acrylic creates vivid visual dialogues that resonate with collectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Liquor Policy Case

Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Liquor Policy Case

 India
2
Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Alleged Injury

Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Allege...

 India
3
Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail

Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail

 India
4
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026