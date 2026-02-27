Left Menu

Congress MLA Babu Jandel Stands on His Head for Justice

Congress MLA Babu Jandel performed a headstand at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to protest an FIR lodged against him. During an assembly session, fellow Congress members voiced concerns about the FIR, but were unsatisfied with the response, leading to a protest outside the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:49 IST
Congress MLA Babu Jandel Stands on His Head for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Congress MLA Babu Jandel took an unconventional stance against a First Information Report that was filed against him. The protest gained attention as Jandel performed a headstand, a Yoga pose known as 'shirshasana', highlighting his dispute with authorities.

The commotion unfolded during Zero Hour of the Budget Session when Congress MLAs Pankaj Upadhyay and Sohan Valmiki brought the issue before the assembly. Dissatisfied with the response from the speaker, the opposition staged a walkout and protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the legislative complex.

Jandel, who has previously faced multiple FIRs, including one in December related to cow issues, declared his intent to persist in his protests unless the government withdraws the charges. He stated his willingness to face imprisonment if necessary to make his point.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026