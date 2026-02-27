Congress MLA Babu Jandel Stands on His Head for Justice

In a dramatic protest at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Congress MLA Babu Jandel took an unconventional stance against a First Information Report that was filed against him. The protest gained attention as Jandel performed a headstand, a Yoga pose known as 'shirshasana', highlighting his dispute with authorities.

The commotion unfolded during Zero Hour of the Budget Session when Congress MLAs Pankaj Upadhyay and Sohan Valmiki brought the issue before the assembly. Dissatisfied with the response from the speaker, the opposition staged a walkout and protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the legislative complex.

Jandel, who has previously faced multiple FIRs, including one in December related to cow issues, declared his intent to persist in his protests unless the government withdraws the charges. He stated his willingness to face imprisonment if necessary to make his point.