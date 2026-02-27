Left Menu

Life Sentence for Son in Prize Dispute Tragedy

A court sentenced Vinod to life imprisonment for murdering his father, Antony, after a dispute over a lottery ticket. The case, tried in Thiruvananthapuram, also involved a fine and potential support for Antony's wife. The trial involved multiple witnesses and documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:51 IST

In a significant development, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his father following a family dispute.

The accused, Vinod, was found guilty by Judge K P Anilkumar of killing his father, Antony, over a prize-winning lottery ticket. The incident occurred in July 2022 at Nedumangad. In addition to the life term under section 302 of the IPC, Vinod is also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court, after examining 15 witnesses and reviewing substantial evidence, emphasized the need for supporting Antony's widow through the District Legal Services Authority. The tragedy unfolded when a disagreement ended in violence, leading to Antony's death after hospitalization.

