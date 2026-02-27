Metanoia's Breakthrough with Cobra 5G SoC and MOSART SDR Platform

Metanoia has announced significant advancements with its MT2824 Cobra 5G System on Chip (SoC) and the MOSART Open Foundation Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform, promising to redefine the economics of 5G radio infrastructure.

As wireless operators push to enhance Edge AI and connectivity, Metanoia's offerings enable original design manufacturers (ODMs) to cut development times and costs, while avoiding proprietary software traps. The MT2824 baseband SoC serves as the cornerstone of a semi-turnkey Open RAN solution adhering to O-RAN WG7's white box architecture.

Positioned at MWC 2026, Metanoia showcases its advanced platforms aimed at public, private, and MSO networks, emphasizing their MOSART model that delivers control over feature development and lifecycle management.

