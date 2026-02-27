Left Menu

Metanoia's Breakthrough with Cobra 5G SoC and MOSART SDR Platform

Metanoia is revolutionizing 5G radio infrastructure with its MT2824 Cobra SoC and MOSART SDR platform, accelerating Edge AI and connectivity. Their open architecture reduces development times and costs, empowering ODMs to avoid proprietary lock-ins. The company is showcasing its innovative solutions at MWC 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:51 IST
Metanoia's Breakthrough with Cobra 5G SoC and MOSART SDR Platform
  • Country:
  • Spain

Metanoia has announced significant advancements with its MT2824 Cobra 5G System on Chip (SoC) and the MOSART Open Foundation Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform, promising to redefine the economics of 5G radio infrastructure.

As wireless operators push to enhance Edge AI and connectivity, Metanoia's offerings enable original design manufacturers (ODMs) to cut development times and costs, while avoiding proprietary software traps. The MT2824 baseband SoC serves as the cornerstone of a semi-turnkey Open RAN solution adhering to O-RAN WG7's white box architecture.

Positioned at MWC 2026, Metanoia showcases its advanced platforms aimed at public, private, and MSO networks, emphasizing their MOSART model that delivers control over feature development and lifecycle management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026