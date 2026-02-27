Left Menu

ZWSOFT Achieves New Milestones in Global Software Rankings

ZWSOFT's flagship product, ZWCAD, achieved a remarkable 8th place in G2's 2026 Best CAD & PLM Software Awards, highlighting its significant global growth. Recognized as a top APAC Software Company, this accolade underscores ZWSOFT's sustained customer satisfaction and expanding international impact. The awards are based on verified user reviews and market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:48 IST
ZWSOFT has made notable strides with its flagship product, ZWCAD, securing the 8th spot in G2's 2026 Best CAD & PLM Software Awards. This achievement and their recognition as one of the best APAC Software Companies underscore ZWSOFT's sustained growth and strong market presence.

G2's prestigious awards are drawn from verified user reviews, reflecting authentic customer feedback and positioning ZWSOFT prominently in the global software landscape. With ZWCAD's core strengths in usability, reliability, and performance, the company is praised for its dedication to user satisfaction and innovation.

As ZWSOFT continues to expand its global footprint, these recognitions reinforce their strategic focus on offering top-tier CAx solutions worldwide. The company's long-term commitment to empowering designers and engineers is evident as it prepares for future advancements and innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

