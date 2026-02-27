Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up About Daughter's Premature Birth

In a heartfelt revelation, renowned actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas discussed the emotional struggles she and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, faced following the premature birth of their daughter, Malti Marie. Speaking in a recent interview, Chopra Jonas candidly shared how Malti was born at 27 weeks, thrusting the couple into a whirlwind of emotions and public scrutiny.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to commend Chopra Jonas for her bravery and honesty, describing the interview as 'so beautiful' and 'powerful.' Prabhu's admiration reflects a supportive acknowledgment amidst the pressures public figures face in sharing personal and sensitive life events.

Chopra Jonas revealed feeling 'shut down' upon learning of the early delivery. Despite the couple's reluctance, they were compelled by external pressures to announce Malti's birth, navigating through the uncertainty of her health. Welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, Malti's arrival connects both Ruth Prabhu and Chopra Jonas within the expansive narrative of the global 'Citadel' universe on Prime Video.