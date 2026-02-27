Left Menu

Promise of Change: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Dynamic Kerala Visit

During her Kerala visit, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a health laboratory and addressed the concerns of pottery workers in Malappuram. She also discussed infrastructure developments for the Wayanad Churam bypass road with locals and assured them of her continuous support in addressing their grievances.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on a proactive three-day visit to Kerala, engaging in numerous programs of public interest. Following her inauguration of a health laboratory in Malappuram, established by the Kalikavu Service Cooperative Bank, she took part in various local outreach programs.

Engaging with the local pottery community in Nilambur, Vadra listened to the challenges they face and promised to address their issues. Her interactions with the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) highlighted her dedication to connecting with diverse community leaders and understanding their collective concerns.

At Wayanad Churam, residents expressed concerns regarding the bypass road. Vadra assured them that she has communicated with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is evaluating the situation. She committed to pushing for expedited solutions, demonstrating her resolve to aid infrastructural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

