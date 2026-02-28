Netflix Bows Out: Paramount Secures Warner Bros in Historic Bid
Netflix's decision to withdraw from the competition for Warner Bros Discovery has seen its shares soar in response. Paramount, with backing from David Ellison, successfully acquired Warner Bros for $110 billion, allowing it to access lucrative intellectual properties. The move positions Paramount better in the competitive streaming landscape.
Netflix's shares surged nearly 14% after announcing its withdrawal from the high-stakes bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery. Instead, Paramount Skydance takes center stage with a $110 billion deal to acquire the highly sought-after Hollywood assets.
Investors welcomed Netflix's move, acknowledging the company's discipline in not overbidding. The decision aligned with Netflix's business strategy of selecting financially viable acquisitions, as it declined to match Paramount's $31 per share offer.
Analysts argue that the decision allows Netflix to concentrate on its core business, while competitors like Paramount face challenges related to regulatory approvals and merger integrations. Paramount's acquisition promises to reshape the streaming landscape, leveraging Warner Bros' rich intellectual property trove.
(With inputs from agencies.)
