Zenex Expands Portfolio with VievePharm Acquisition

Zenex Animal Health India has expanded its reach into Western Europe through the acquisition of a majority stake in VievePharm, a company based in the Netherlands specializing in natural animal nutrition. The financial terms of the deal remain confidential.

This strategic acquisition provides Zenex with a manufacturing and sales foothold in Western Europe, particularly as the European Union strengthens regulatory pressures to reduce veterinary antibiotic use. By 2030, the EU aims to cut antibiotic sales in half compared to 2018 levels as part of its Farm to Fork Strategy.

VievePharm's specialization in phytogenic formulations and bolus technology will be integrated into Zenex's product line, complementing previous investments such as the acquisition of Ayurvet. This aligns with Zenex's strategy to deliver science-backed, holistic solutions supported by strong research and global distribution capabilities.