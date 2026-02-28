Lola Young and Olivia Dean Dominate BRIT Awards with Five Nominations Each

Lola Young and Olivia Dean have emerged as the frontrunners for the Saturday BRIT Awards, each securing five nominations at the prestigious event. They are both vying for the coveted artist of the year title, along with other key categories.

PinkPantheress, a rising star at 24, made history as the first female to receive the producer of the year award. Her innovative contributions to modern pop have earned her a nomination for artist of the year and best dance act. Meanwhile, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, known as 'The Prince of Darkness,' will be posthumously celebrated with a lifetime achievement award for his lasting impact on the music scene.

The BRIT Awards will also highlight cinematic achievements, with Cynthia Erivo's rendition of 'Defying Gravity' earning a nod for song of the year and 'Golden' from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' competing for the international song category. The event will take place in Manchester, showcasing a diverse blend of music and cultural icons.